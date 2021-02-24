Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 23,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449 in the last three months. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.