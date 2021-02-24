Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.42

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 2285452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $901.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 181,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

