Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

