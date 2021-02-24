Contrasting SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -25.48 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.15 -$70.41 million $0.28 8.82

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58% PDL BioPharma N/A -10.04% -8.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SpringWorks Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

