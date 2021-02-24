Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 32,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,131. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

