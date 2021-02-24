Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.96

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 8501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.