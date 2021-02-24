Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.63. Approximately 439,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 450,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 141,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.