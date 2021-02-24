CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives $64.11 Average PT from Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CLGX opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in CoreLogic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in CoreLogic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CoreLogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

