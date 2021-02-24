Cormark Raises TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target to C$8.00

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get TVA Group alerts:

Shares of TSE TVA.B opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.