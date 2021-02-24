Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Costa Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Peter Margin bought 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,004.00 ($25,717.14).

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

