CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $866.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $903.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.99. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

