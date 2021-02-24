Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $152,805.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00732402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.