Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,209. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

