Cred Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.78 or 0.00775509 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060607 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.32 or 0.04720731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

