Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 20,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,134. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

