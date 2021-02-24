Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

