Credit Suisse Group Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.82.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $468.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $386.83 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

