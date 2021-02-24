Credit Suisse Group Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $85.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

