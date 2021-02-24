Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0540 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $12.07 million and $1.01 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

