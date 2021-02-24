Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.25 ($3.64).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 324.85 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.08 ($6.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £834.61 million and a PE ratio of -76.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 315.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.28.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

