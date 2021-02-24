Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,573.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 973,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 936,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

