Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 49,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

