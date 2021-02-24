Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

NYSE CM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,027. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

