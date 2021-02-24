Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 699 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 277,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,818,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

