Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 692 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

