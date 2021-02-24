Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NYSE CEQP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 21,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 3.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

