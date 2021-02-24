Critical Survey: Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 3.83 -$1.21 million $0.63 12.92 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Risk & Volatility

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34% Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Mitesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

