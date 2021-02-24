Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 0.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. 23,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,648. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

