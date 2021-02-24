Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

