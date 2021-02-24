Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

