Cryptobuyer 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,915.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $5,915.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.35 or 0.04677183 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Token Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.