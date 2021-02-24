Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

NYSE EBS opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

