Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

