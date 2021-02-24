Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,985 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 494,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

