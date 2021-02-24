Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,274,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.