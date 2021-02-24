Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $602.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.20 and its 200 day moving average is $627.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.