Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 837,839 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,431,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 216.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

