Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

