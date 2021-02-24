Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

