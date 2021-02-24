Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,867. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $1,216,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

