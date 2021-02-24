Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 2758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $416,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.