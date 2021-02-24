CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the period.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

