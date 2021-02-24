Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CYCC opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.