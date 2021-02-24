DA Davidson Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $348.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.78. 77,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 179.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.