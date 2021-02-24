DAD (DAD) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $900,417.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00745182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.89 or 0.04499895 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

