Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.