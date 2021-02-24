Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 13.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price was up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $105.40. Approximately 2,096,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,757,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

