Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $137.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.