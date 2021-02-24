Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $337.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $338.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

