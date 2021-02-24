Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%.

DKL traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.46%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

